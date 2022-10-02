GST revenue collection continue to increase

AMN

The Gross Goods and Services Tax, GST revenue collection in the month of September 2022 remained at one lakh 47 thousand and 686 crore rupees. This is the eighth month and for seventh month in a row now that the monthly GST revenues have been more than the one lakh 40 thousand crore rupees mark.

Of the total GST collection in September this year, Central Goods and Services Tax, CGST collection is 25 thousand 271 crore rupees, State Goods and Services Tax, SGST is 31 thousand 813 crore rupees, Integrated Goods and Services Tax, IGST is 80 thousand 464 crore and cess is 10 thousand 137 crore rupees.

Finance Ministry said, the revenues for the month of September 2022 are 26 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year of 97 thousand 821 crore rupees. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 39 percent higher and the revenues from the domestic transaction are 22 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The Finance Ministry mentioned that during the month of August 2022, 7.7 crore e-way bills were generated, which is marginally higher than 7.5 crore in July 2022.