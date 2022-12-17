FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Dec 2022 07:15:29      انڈین آواز

GST rates on Ethyl alcohol reduced from 18% to 5%

Leave a comment
Published On: By

A R DAS / NEW DELHI

GST Council has decided to reduce the tax rates on Ethyl alcohol from 18 per cent to five per cent, supplied to refineries for blending with motor spirit (petrol).

This will further promote efforts on blending and reduce dependence on imported crude and save foreign exchanges. The decisions have been taken by the 48th GST Council meeting under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi. The GST council also decided to reduce the tax rate on husk of pulses including chilka from 5 per cent to nil.

The Council has also agreed to decriminalise certain offences and increase the minimum threshold limit for launching prosecution of tax defined under the GST law. The limit has been doubled from one crore to two crore rupees other than fake invoices. The offences which were recommended to be decriminalised include, obstruction of preventing any officer in discharge of his duties, deliberate tempering of material evidence and failure to supply the information.

Briefing media after the GST Council meeting, Ms. Sitharaman said, the GST Council could not discuss taxation on tobacco and gutkha. She said, setting up of GST tribunal was also not discussed in the meeting.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا بھارتی روپیہ ہر کرنسی کے مقابلے مضبوط رہا currency

AMN وزیر خزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے زور دے کہا ہے کہ بھارتی روپی ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart