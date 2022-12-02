FreeCurrencyRates.com

GST collections rises by 11%

The gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection in the last month was over one lakh 45 thousand crore rupees. This is the straight ninth month when the monthly GST revenue collection is more than one lakh 40 thousand crore rupees.

The Finance Ministry said, GST revenue collection in the month of November 2022 has registered a growth of 11 percent in comparison to the corresponding month of the last year. It said, more than one lakh 31 thousand crore rupees worth of GST collection were made in November 2021.

The Ministry said, a total of 25 thousand 681 crore rupees was collected as Central Goods and Services Tax and 32 thousand 651 crore rupees as State Goods and Services Tax, SGST in the last month. Over 77 crore rupees was collected as Integrated Goods and Services Tax, IGST and over 10 thousand crore rupees as cess. It said, the Centre had released 17 thousand crore rupees as GST compensation to States and Union Territories in November 2022.

