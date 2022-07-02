FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2022 01:38:28      انڈین آواز

GST collections jump 56% to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in June compared to corresponding period last year

AMN / NEW DELHI

India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections in June this year surged 56 percent year-on-year to around 1.45 lakh crore rupees.

The GST collections in June last year stood at 92,800 crore rupees.

Economic recovery and anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers, have contributed to the enhanced GST collections.

This is the fifth time the monthly GST collection crossed 1.40 lakh crore rupees mark since the inception of GST and fourth month at a stretch since March 2022, Finance Ministry said.

The average monthly gross GST collection for the first quarter of the current fiscal has been 1.51 lakh crore rupees against the average monthly collection of 1.10 lakh crore rupees in the first quarter of the last financial year showing an increase of 37 percent.

