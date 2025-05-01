GST Collections Hit Record ₹2.37 Lakh Crore in April, Up 12.6% YoY

India’s goods and services tax (GST) collections surged by 12.6 percent to an all-time high of 2.37 lakh crore rupees in April in comparison to the same month last year. According to government data, the Central GST collection for the month stood at 48 thousand 634 crore rupees and State GST at 59 thousand 372 crore rupees.

The integrated GST collection amounted to over 1.1 lakh crore rupees, and cess was at 13 thousand 451 crore rupees. GST revenue from domestic transactions rose 10.7 percent to about 1.9 lakh crore rupees, while revenue from imported goods was up 20.8 percent to 46 thousand 913 crore rupees.

Total refunds issued during April were 27 thousand 341 crore rupees, witnessing an uptick of 48.3 percent. Net GST collections, after discounting the refunds, for last month rose 9.1 percent to about 2.09 lakh crore rupees.

The GST mop-up was 2.10 lakh crore rupees in April 2024, the second highest collection ever since the roll-out of the indirect tax regime on July 1, 2017. In March 2025, the collection was 1.96 lakh crore rupees.