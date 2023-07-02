इंडियन आवाज़     02 Jul 2023 11:36:03      انڈین آواز
GST collection rises 12% to cross Rs 1.6 lakh crore mark in June this year

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Goods and Services tax (GST) revenue for the month of June, 2023 stood at around 1,61,500 crore rupees, which is 12 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month of last year.

Out of the total collection, Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) was over 31 thousand crore rupees, State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) was above 38,290 crore rupees and Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) was above 80,290 crore rupees.  

The contribution of cess is 11,900 crore rupees, including 1,028 crore collected on the import of goods.

