इंडियन आवाज़     01 Feb 2023 04:26:28      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

GST collection at Rs 1.55 lakh crore in January, second highest-ever

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The second-highest Gross GST collection has been made in the month of January this year, breaching earlier second-highest record in October last year. Over one lakh 55 thousand crore rupees gross GST revenue has been collected in the last month.

It is the second highest collection ever, after one lakh 68 thousand crore gross collection in April last year. January’s collection includes CGST of 28 thousand 963 crores, SGST of 36 thousand 730 crores, and IGST of 79 thousand 599 crores.

GST collection has crossed one lakh 50 thousand crore mark for the third time in 2022-23. Revenues in the current financial year up to January this year are 24 per cent higher than the GST revenues during the same period last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

MEDIA

Govt establishes 3 Grievance Appellate Committees based on amended IT Rules 2021

AMN / WEB DESK The Centre today established three Grievance Appellate Committees (GAC) based on the recentl ...

India-Egypt sign MoU to facilitate content exchange between official media outlets

Staff Reporter India and Egypt today signed an MoU to facilitate content exchange, capacity building, and C ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Science, technology, innovation will be the basis of country’s economy: Dr. Jitendra Singh

8th India International Science Festival Bhopal AAMN / BHOPAL Union Minister of State for Science an ...

DRDO carries out successful test launch of short-range ballistic missile Prithvi II off Odisha coast

AMN The Ministry of Defence said that Defence Research and Development Organisation, DRDO, successfully car ...

@Powered By: Logicsart