Groupings in  World Cup  are  always difficult; Indian Hockey Coach Graham Reid

Harpal Singh Bedi

New Delhi 09 September: Chief  Coach Graham Reid  on Friday admitted that India is in a tough group D of the Hockey World Cup to be played  from 13 to 29 January, 2023  in at Bhubaneswar-Rourkela

 The draw for the Hockey World cup was unveiled at Bhubaneswar on Thursday and India were clubbed with England, Wales and Spain in their group.

 Talking about  the draw, Graham Reid said, “The pools in the  World Cup and the Olympics are always difficult. Every team is there to win. We just played England and Wales in the Birmingham CWG  and the games were of the highest quality.”

“To top that off with Spain who have been improving in the last 12 months will make the first-round games very difficult. As is the case with the finals qualification system now in place you also have to keep one eye on the cross-over pool and it certainly doesn’t get any easier there.”  he said

Asked if playing Spain in the  Pro League  would help in the preparatory journey ahead of the World Cup  Reid said, “It always swings and roundabouts when you play games against future opponents in the big tournaments. Do you try strategies that you may want to use in the  World Cup or do you show nothing and miss that opportunity! They can learn as much about you as  you can learn about them.”  

Image

In the last edition of the World Cup  India bowed out in the quarter-finals. And this time round, the Chief Coach is hoping that the  his  Team will improve their World Cup record.  

“As I said before, England are a world-class team and they are playing a very good brand of hockey at the moment. But so are we and the important part about the  World Cup  is that we have to keep our minds in the moment and focus on each aspect of the game. 

“It is a very different team than it was 4 years ago, with different experiences and some different personnel. We are looking forward to the World Cup and playing in front of our home crowd.” 

Reid also congratulated  his  players and the  Women’s  Chief Coach Janneke Schopman for being nominated for various categories in the FIH Stars Awards.  

Defender Harmanpreet Singh, who won the  Player of the Year Award in the 2020-21 edition  has been nominated for the same award yet again. Along with the Defender, PR Sreejesh ( Goal Keeper), Savita (women Goalkeeper ), Sanjay ( Rising Star of the Year Men), Mumtaz Khan ( Rising Star  Women), Graham Reid (Team Coach)and Janneke Schopman ( Women’s Team Coach) have also been nominated for these Star Awards . 

“One thing that I can say with some surety, is that each of them acknowledges that Individual awards are a result of hours of hard work put in by a lot of people. They become reflections of team performance,” he added.  

