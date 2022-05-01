FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 May 2022 05:15:23      انڈین آواز

Gross GST revenue collection touches all-time high in April 2022

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Gross Goods and Services Tax, GST revenue collection has touched an all-time high of around 1.68 lakh crore rupees in April 2022. The total GST collection in April was one lakh 67 thousand 540 crore rupees. The GST collection in April this year is 25 thousand crore rupees more than the next highest collection of one lakh 42 thousand 95 crore rupees which was in March 2022.

Of the total GST collection in April this year, Central Goods and Services Tax, CGST collection is 33 thousand 159 crore rupees, State Goods and Services Tax, SGST is 41 thousand 793 crore rupees, Integrated Goods and Services Tax, IGST is 81 thousand 939 crore and cess is 10 thousand 649 crore rupees.

Finance Ministry said, the revenues for the month of April 2022 are 20 percent higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year. During the month, revenues from import of goods was 30 percent higher and the revenues from domestic transaction are 17 percent higher than the revenues from these sources during the same month last year.

The Finance Ministry mentioned that for the first time Gross GST collection has crossed 1.5 lakh crore rupees mark.

Total number of e-way bills generated in the month of March 2022 was 7.7 crore, which is 13 percent higher than the 6.8 crore e-way bills generated in the month of February 2022, which reflects recovery of business activity at faster pace.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Asia Badminton Championships: P.V. Sindhu cruises into semi-final

At Asia Badminton Championships in Manila, India's two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion P.V. S ...

Golf: Manu Gandas wins Delhi-NCR Open ,Md Zamal Hossain Mollah finishes runner-up

Harpal Singh Bedi Noida, 22 April: In-form Manu Gandas carded four-under 68 in the last round to win the De ...

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزر چلانے پر مرکزی اور ریاستی حکومتوں سے جواب طلب

دہلی کی جہانگیر پوری علاقہ میں انہدامی کاروائی پر سپریم کورٹ ...

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart