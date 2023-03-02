इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2023 06:37:50      انڈین آواز
Greek PM says rail disaster a human error, station master blames the technical failure

AMN

IPrime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said the rail disaster which claimed at least 43 lives in Greece was due to a human error. He spoke after visiting the site of Tuesday night’s head-on collision between a passenger service and a freight train. The local stationmaster has been charged with manslaughter.

The Greek transport minister has resigned. Rescue teams are continuing to search for survivors. The passenger train carrying some 350 people collided with a freight train as it emerged from a tunnel after leaving the town of Larissa. It is still unclear why the two services were running on the same track. The stationmaster, who is in charge of signalling, denies wrongdoing and has blamed the accident on a possible technical failure.

خبرنامہ

بہار: بھوجپور میں دو روزہ موٹے اناجوں کےمہوتسو کا انعقاد

AMN / BHOJPUR بہار،بھوجپور میں 28 فروری سے 1 مارچ 2023 تک دو روزہ موٹ ...

شہروں کے نام بدلنے پر سپریم کورٹ کی سرزنش پر ’یوایم آئی‘ نے خوشی ظاہر کی

نئی دہلی۔ یونائیٹڈ مسلم آف انڈیا (یو ایم آئی) کے جنرل سکریٹ ...

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ویو ایڈوائزری جاری- Heatwave

ہندوستان کے کئی حصوں میں غیر معمولی درجہ حرارت کے پیش نظر ہیٹ ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

Rajesh Malhotra takes charge as Principal Director General, PIB

Staff Reporter Senior Indian Information Service officer Rajesh Malhotra today, assumed the charge of Princ ...

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully conducts flight test of cryogenic engine for Chandrayan-3 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully conducted the flight acceptance hot test of the ...

Govt will promote Industry-driven Start-Ups to create jobs: Dr Jitendra Singh

Sudhir Kumar / New Delhi Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday said that go ...

