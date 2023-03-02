Greek PM says rail disaster a human error, station master blames the technical failure

AMN

IPrime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has said the rail disaster which claimed at least 43 lives in Greece was due to a human error. He spoke after visiting the site of Tuesday night’s head-on collision between a passenger service and a freight train. The local stationmaster has been charged with manslaughter.

The Greek transport minister has resigned. Rescue teams are continuing to search for survivors. The passenger train carrying some 350 people collided with a freight train as it emerged from a tunnel after leaving the town of Larissa. It is still unclear why the two services were running on the same track. The stationmaster, who is in charge of signalling, denies wrongdoing and has blamed the accident on a possible technical failure.