Greece: 36 killed, over 80 injured in head on train collision near Athens

AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 36 people were killed and more than eighty others injured after two trains collided head-on north of Athens, Greece on Tuesday night.

The accident took place when a passenger train travelling from Athens to the northern city of Thessaloniki crashed head-on with the other freight train, causing the front carriages to burst into flames.

A fire brigade official said the death toll was expected to rise further.

He said sixty-six of those injured were hospitalised while six of them were in intensive care.