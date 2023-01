AMN

Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) stage three has been imposed in Delhi-NCR amid a sudden spike in air pollution due to foggy weather.

The Environment Ministry said, this also includes a ban on non-essential construction and demolition work. Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 400 today which is just a notch below the severe category. The average air quality of Delhi is likely to deteriorate further tomorrow and the overall AQI is expected to stay in the ‘Severe’ category.