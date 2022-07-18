Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa wins Paracin Open Chess title in Serbia

AMN

In Chess, young Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa has won the Paracin Open ‘A’ chess tournament 2022 in Serbia. The 16-year-old remained unbeaten and finished half a point ahead of the field.

Second-seeded, Praggnanandhaa scored 8 points from nine rounds. Top seed, Alexandr Predke took the second spot with 7.5 points ahead of Alisher Suleymenov and India’s AL Muthaiah, who both scored 7 points.

Suleymenov grabbed third place on the basis of a better tie-break score.

The teenage prodigy will be part of a strong India ‘B’ team in the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held near Chennai from July 28.