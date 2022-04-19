Staff Reporter

Centre to organise grand event to mark 400th Prakash Parv of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort in Delhi on April 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji at the Red Fort in New Delhi. On the auspicious occasion, the Prime Minister will release a commemorative coin and postage stamp.

Four hundred ragis will perform in the Shabad Kirtan on the occasion. The government is organizing a grand event on 20th and 21st of this month at the Red Fort premises to mark the 400th Prakash Gurupurab of Guru Tegh Bahadur. On the first day of the celebration on 20th April, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the commemorative event and around 400 children will participate in the Shabad Kirtan on that day. Mr Shah will also inaugurate the Multimedia show ‘The Life and Sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji’ at the Red Fort.

Addressing media in New Delhi about the programme, Union Minister of Culture G. Kishan Reddy said that Guru Tegh Bahadur stood up to the atrocities of the Mughals by protecting the freedom of Dharmic faiths. Mr Reddy said that Guru Tegh Bahadur fought for the rights of Sikhs and Hindus, especially Kashmiri Pandits, to practice their faiths by opposing forcible conversions.

The programme will be organized by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Chief Ministers of different states, many prominent personalities from across the length and breadth of the subcontinent and abroad,