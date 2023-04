AMN

By-elections for the vacancies of 2,666 members and 126 direct Sarpanches in over 2,600 Gram Panchayats in Maharashtra will be held on 18th May.

The State Election Commission announced the by-elections yesterday. These posts fall vacant due to death, resignation, disqualification, or other reasons.

Nominations can be filed between April 25 and May 2, applications will be scrutinized on May 3, and applications can be withdrawn up to 3 pm on May 8. The counting of votes will be held on May 19.