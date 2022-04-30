Goyal stresses on the need for cyber security, data privacy

AMN

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has stressed on the need to ensure that the enormous data collected by digital technology platforms is safeguarded and called for more focus on cyber security and data privacy.

Mr Goyal said this while addressing the Confederation of Indian Industry – Global Unicorn Summit in New Delhi yesterday. He noted that India’s consumer digital economy is worth approximately 100 billion US dollar and is expected to become a 800 billion US dollar market by 2030.

He also called for further strengthening of ethics and corporate governance norms in startups and called for more transparency and setting up of better standards and benchmarks and more self-regulation in the startup ecosystem.