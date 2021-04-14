Goyal inaugurates e-SANTA, an electronic marketplace for aqua farmers

Staff Reporter

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal Tuesday inaugurated e-SANTA. e-SANTA is an electronic marketplace providing a platform to connect aqua farmers and buyers. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Goyal said that e-SANTA will raise income, lifestyle, self-reliance, quality levels, traceability, and provide new options for aqua farmers.

He said that the platform will change the traditional way of carrying out business from a word of mouth basis to become more formalised & legally binding. The Minister said that e-SANTA will act as an alternative marketing tool between farmers & buyers by eliminating middlemen.

The platform is available in many languages which will help the local population. The term e-SANTA stands for Electronic Solution for Augmenting NaCSA farmers’ Trade in Aquaculture. National Centre for Sustainable Aquaculture (NaCSA) is an extension arm of Marine Products Export Development Authority.