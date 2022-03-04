FreeCurrencyRates.com

Goyal calls for increasing India’s share in global trade to 10%

AMN / NEW DELHI

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called for increasing India’s share in global trade to 10 percent and taking India’s share of exports in GDP to about 25 percent. Addressing the closing session of the Post-Budget Webinar on ‘Make in India for the World’, Mr Goyal said these are ambitious targets, but doable.

He said, other countries are also talking of programmes very similar to AatmaNirbhar Bharat. He said, there can be no better endorsement of the importance and the success of this vision than the fact that the world today wants to emulate the India story.

Mr Goyal called for taking India among the top three nations in Global Services Trade. Stating that the government is looking at a more liberal regulatory regime for the Drones sector barring the Defence systems, he said that the Industry should aim to make India become the manufacturing hub of Drones.

He called for integrating quality in full value chain and said it should not just come into picture once the final product is made. Underlining the need to develop technical skills of tomorrow for the industry, the Minister called for the need to reorient academic courses to make it relevant to the “needs of today”.

