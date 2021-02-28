‘Nirav Modi Has a Case to Answer in India’: UK Court Clears Extradition of Fugitive Diamantaire in PNB Scam
Govt announces new guidelines to curb misuse of social media platforms
India, Pakistan Agree to Ceasefire on LoC from Midnight of Feb 24
Bharat Bandh on February 26 as 8 crore traders to protest against GST
Farmers angry over government notices, closure of main roads at Ghazipur border
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Feb 2021 06:47:55      انڈین آواز

Goyal assures Govt full support to Toy industry

Leave a comment
Published On: By

The India Toy Fair

Image

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal today assured the Toy industry that the government will provide full support and cooperation to their business.

Speaking at the CEO Session of The India Toy Fair (TITF) 2021, the Minister said that no stone will be left unturned to provide support to toy clusters, make the business environment easier, get the environment clearances, and compliances with quality regulations.

The Minister announced that wherever Toy cluster are being set-up, Bureau of Indian Standards will establish laboratories for testing the quality of products. He also assured that charges for testing will be soon significantly reduced, thereby bringing down the compliance cost of the industry.

Mr Goyal urged the industry to focus on improving quality of their products, and meet quality standards. He said, India as a manufacturer of products will have to provide quality products. He said that it is only the quality culture which will help us to engage with the world and to expand our own contribution to resilient supply chains of future businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani expressed happiness that the first ever ‘The India Toy Fair’ inaugurated by the Prime Minister, has received such an overwhelming response with over 21 lakh registrations, and a large number of exhibitors. Emphasizing the need for reimagining Indian toys, she said that they should reflect Indian legacy, heroes and landmarks.

Emphasizing on role of toys as a learning tool, Mrs Irani said that the National Education Policy gives new impetus not only to learning with toys but also to procurement of toys in learning facilities especially those aided by the Government of India.

Mentioning that 85 per cent of our toys are serviced from overseas, she called upon the industry leaders to manufacture toys not only for Indian consumers but also for the global market. She said that India itself is a big Toy market and the Indian Toy industry has a bright future.

PM Modi pushes for ‘vocal for local’ mantra as he inaugurates India toy fair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (FEB 27) inaugurated the India Toy Fair via video conferencing. During the event, PM Modi interacted with toymakers from various parts of the country and said, making toys is not just a business opportunity, “but a way to strengthen the centuries-old tradition of the country.”

“Our relation with toys is as old as the civilisation itself. and our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India,” he also said, adding, “Our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India.”

“We used to develop toys which helped in all-round development of a child,” said the prime minister while interacting with the toymakers. “Toys imbibed with Indian thought helped our children get imbued in our values,” he also said.

He also highlighted how toys help children develop scientific temperament. “These toys help them understand concepts like rotation etc in practical aspect,” he said.

PM Modi also appealed to toymakers to make toys that are beneficial to ecology and psychology. He also urged toymakers to minimise the use of plastics in toys and use recyclable materials.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Shooting; Angad Bajwa shines in Skeet Team’s bronze medal win

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Riding on Angad Bajwa's superb showing , Indian Skeet team beat Kazakhstan to ...

Hockey: Europe tour will help team set parameters for Olympic preparation, says Skipper PR Sreejesh

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi A confident Indian hockey team is all-set to take on world No. 6 Germany in t ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسین 25 ملکوں کو سپلائی کی گئی

وزیر خارجہ ایس جئے شنکر نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت میں بنی کووڈ ویکسی ...

لو جہاد قانون معاملہ سپریم کورٹ میں جمعیة علماءہندکی مداخلت کار کی عرضی منظور

عرضی گزار کو عرضی میں ترمیم کی اجازت،سماعت دوہفتے کے لئے ملت ...

بھارت کا کووڈ۔ 19 کے عالمی ٹیکہ کاری میں مرکزی کردار: وزیراعظم

AMN وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت نے پچھلے چھ سال میں ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK Former president of the Indian Newspaper Society (1987-88) and Chairman of UNI (1984-86), Tuhin Ka ...

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK Editors Guild of India, the Press Club of India and other media bodies have expressed deep concern ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz