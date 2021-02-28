Goyal assures Govt full support to Toy industry

The India Toy Fair

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal today assured the Toy industry that the government will provide full support and cooperation to their business.

Speaking at the CEO Session of The India Toy Fair (TITF) 2021, the Minister said that no stone will be left unturned to provide support to toy clusters, make the business environment easier, get the environment clearances, and compliances with quality regulations.

The Minister announced that wherever Toy cluster are being set-up, Bureau of Indian Standards will establish laboratories for testing the quality of products. He also assured that charges for testing will be soon significantly reduced, thereby bringing down the compliance cost of the industry.

Mr Goyal urged the industry to focus on improving quality of their products, and meet quality standards. He said, India as a manufacturer of products will have to provide quality products. He said that it is only the quality culture which will help us to engage with the world and to expand our own contribution to resilient supply chains of future businesses.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of Textiles Smriti Irani expressed happiness that the first ever ‘The India Toy Fair’ inaugurated by the Prime Minister, has received such an overwhelming response with over 21 lakh registrations, and a large number of exhibitors. Emphasizing the need for reimagining Indian toys, she said that they should reflect Indian legacy, heroes and landmarks.

Emphasizing on role of toys as a learning tool, Mrs Irani said that the National Education Policy gives new impetus not only to learning with toys but also to procurement of toys in learning facilities especially those aided by the Government of India.

Mentioning that 85 per cent of our toys are serviced from overseas, she called upon the industry leaders to manufacture toys not only for Indian consumers but also for the global market. She said that India itself is a big Toy market and the Indian Toy industry has a bright future.

PM Modi pushes for ‘vocal for local’ mantra as he inaugurates India toy fair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (FEB 27) inaugurated the India Toy Fair via video conferencing. During the event, PM Modi interacted with toymakers from various parts of the country and said, making toys is not just a business opportunity, “but a way to strengthen the centuries-old tradition of the country.”

“Our relation with toys is as old as the civilisation itself. and our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India,” he also said, adding, “Our temples stand testimony to the rich culture of toymaking in India.”

“We used to develop toys which helped in all-round development of a child,” said the prime minister while interacting with the toymakers. “Toys imbibed with Indian thought helped our children get imbued in our values,” he also said.

He also highlighted how toys help children develop scientific temperament. “These toys help them understand concepts like rotation etc in practical aspect,” he said.

PM Modi also appealed to toymakers to make toys that are beneficial to ecology and psychology. He also urged toymakers to minimise the use of plastics in toys and use recyclable materials.