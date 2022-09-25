Govt’s flagship programme ‘Make in India’ completes 8 years

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government’s flagship programme ‘Make in India’ will complete eight years tomorrow Sep 25. During the period so far, annual Foreign Direct Investment, FDI has doubled as 83 billion US dollars.

Ministry of Commerce and Industry stressed that the government is to focus on key sectors like semiconductors to achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’. It said recognising the importance of semiconductors in the world economy, the government had launched a ten billion US dollar incentive scheme to build a semiconductor, display, design ecosystem in India.

The Ministry highlighted that India’s export of toys registered tremendous growth as 636 percent in April-August this year over the same period in 2013. It said that the Public Procurement (Preference to Make in India) Order 2017 boosted the local industry by providing them preference in public procurement of Goods, Works and Services. It added that reduction in compliance burden brought down cost and enhanced ease of doing business in the country

The Ministry said that to attract foreign investments, the government has put in place a liberal and transparent policy wherein most sectors are open to FDI under the automatic route.