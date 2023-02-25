इंडियन आवाज़     25 Feb 2023 10:43:22      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt working to develop dynamic legal system in country: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

AMN / UDAIPUR

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the government is constantly working to develop a dynamic legal system in the country.

Inaugurating the conference organized by the Law Commission of India in Udaipur today, Mr. Rijiju said that the government is working to remove such old laws which are a burden on the public. After 2014, 10486 old laws have been removed till now. In the same budget session, the government has introduced a bill to repeal several other old laws. He said that it is the intention of the Prime Minister that there should not be any laws that give trouble to the common man.

Mr Rijiju said that along with economic development, the government is also doing special efforts for environmental protection. The country has met several Sustainable Development Goals ahead of the timeline. He said that India has become the leader of the green energy market. The Union Law Minister said that Swami Vivekananda had said that the 21st century would be India’s century and the country is growing as a world power.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

ترکیہ کا زلزلہ: دہلی اور لاہور کیلئے سبق

افتخار گیلانی فروری کو ترکیہ کے جنوب مشرقی صوبوں اور شام م ...

سونےکی اسمگلنگ کے گروہ کا پردہ فاش- Gold Smuggling racket

ڈائریکٹوریٹ آف ریونیو انٹیلی جنس (ڈی آر آئی) نے نیپال کی سرحد ...

ترکیہ میں زلزلے کے بعد 15 لاکھ افراد بے گھر: یو این ماہرین

ترکیہ میں 6 فروری کو آنے والے زلزلے سے ہلاکتوں کی تعداد 41,000 س ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart