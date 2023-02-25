Govt working to develop dynamic legal system in country: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

AMN / UDAIPUR

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju has said that the government is constantly working to develop a dynamic legal system in the country.

Inaugurating the conference organized by the Law Commission of India in Udaipur today, Mr. Rijiju said that the government is working to remove such old laws which are a burden on the public. After 2014, 10486 old laws have been removed till now. In the same budget session, the government has introduced a bill to repeal several other old laws. He said that it is the intention of the Prime Minister that there should not be any laws that give trouble to the common man.

Mr Rijiju said that along with economic development, the government is also doing special efforts for environmental protection. The country has met several Sustainable Development Goals ahead of the timeline. He said that India has become the leader of the green energy market. The Union Law Minister said that Swami Vivekananda had said that the 21st century would be India’s century and the country is growing as a world power.