Govt working on blueprint of indigenous manufacturing of aero-engines to provide a fillip to aerospace sector: Defence Minister

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that indigenous manufacturing of aero-engines is the need of the hour for aerospace sector to achieve complete self-reliance. He said this while addressing the DRDO seminar at Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. He said his Ministry is working on the details of indigenous manufacturing of aero-engines to provide a new fillip to the aerospace sector. The seminar was titled ‘Indigenous Development of ‘Futuristic Aerospace Technologies including Way Forward for Development of Indigenous Aero Engines’.

The Minister stated that India is entering ‘Amrit Kaal’ and it is time to ensure that Indian aircraft fly with indigenously-made engines. He stressed on the need to focus on indigenous design and development of essential weapon systems. He exuded confidence that DRDO will soon make quick progress in that direction and add to the list of its achievements that include ‘Prithvi’, ‘Akash’ and ‘Agni’ missiles.

Mr Singh also exhorted DRDO to encourage start-ups and new R&D establishments to develop incremental innovations, minor sub-systems and their technologies.

Defence Minister termed Light Combat Aircraft Tejas as a game changer for the aerospace industry. He said that based on its success, the government has now approved LCA-Mk II for the Indian Air Force, while the Twin Engine Deck Based Fighter is under consideration for the Indian Navy.

During the seminar, Mr Singh handed over the Health Usage & Monitoring System for MIG29K developed through Technology Development Fund to Vice Chief of the Naval Staff Vice Admiral Satish Namdeo Ghormade.

DRDO has equipped industries with the latest defence technologies by signing the Licensing Agreement for Transfer of Technology (ToT) of several critical systems. It handed over 18 ToT agreements to 18 Indian Industries for transfer of 12 technologies developed by 10 DRDO laboratories.

