इंडियन आवाज़     18 Aug 2022 12:30:15      انڈین آواز

Govt undertakes Project Cheetah to re-establish endangered species in its historical range in India

AMN / WEB DESK

Government has undertaken the ambitious Project Cheetah which aims to re-establish the species in its historical range in India. Reintroduction of wild species particularly the Cheetah is being undertaken as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature, IUCN guidelines. Environment Ministry said processes like disease screening, quarantine of release candidates as well as transportation of live wild animals across continents require careful planning and execution. It said reports in certain sections of the media that African Cheetahs are still stuck in transit are completely unfounded.

The date for Cheetah introduction and translocation has not been decided yet. Environment Ministry said all precautions are being taken to ensure success of the project. Upon arrival, the Cheetahs will be kept under quarantine and observed before release. While the agreement has been signed with Namibia, the process of signing of MoU with South Africa is underway.

