Govt says, India has not conceded any territory as a result of agreement with China
Govt committed to development of farmers and workers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reiterates in Rajya Sabha
PM Modi assures, govt approaching the issue of farm laws with an open mind
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
US announces sanctions against Army Chief General Hlaing, export restrictions against Myanmar
इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2021 02:40:52      انڈین آواز

Govt to start administering COVID-19 vaccine to people above 50 yrs from next month

AMN

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the government will start administering COVID-19 vaccine to a third prioritized group comprising people above 50 years of age from next month. Interacting with media persons regarding budgetary provision for Union Health Ministry for 2021-22, Dr Harsh Vardhan said that there are 26 crore people in this category. He said, the Centre had launched the vaccination drive against COVID-19 from 16th of January by administering vaccines to health care workers and the second prioritized group of frontline workers from 2nd of February.

He informed that those who have taken the first dose of vaccine are being given the second dose from 13th of this month. Dr Harsh Vardhan said that currently around 18 vaccine candidates are in different stages of trials and will be rolled out in future.

The Health Minister also ruled out any death related to COVID-19 vaccination in the country. He mentioned that in the budget-2021-22, the government has allocated Rs 35,000 crore for COVID-19 vaccine.

On COVID- 19 situation, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, no new cases have been reported in 188 districts of the country in the last seven days, in 76 districts in the last 28 days. He, however, stressed that it is crucial that people continue to follow COVID appropriate behaviour along with real vaccines. He said, COVID-19 has strengthened India’s health potential as the country turned a crisis into opportunity.

SPORTS

CHENNAI TEST: India set a victory target of 482 runs for England

Ravichandran Ashwin scores 106 runs

Pahadi Billas win Kho Kho Super League Championship

 Harpal Singh Bedi /New Delhi

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

AMN

MARQUEE

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK

MEDIA

Former president of INS and Chairman of UNI Tuhin Kanti Ghosh is dead

WEB DESK

EGI, PCI condemn raids at premises of NewsClick portal, promoters

WEB DESK

