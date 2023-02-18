Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK

The government is going to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of Fatehabad district in Haryana. Gorakhpur village is about 150 kilometer north of the national capital.

This was informed by Atomic Energy and Space Minister Dr Jitendra Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. He said, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s regime, one of the major achievements of the government will be installation of Nuclear or Atomic Energy plants in other parts of the country, which were earlier confined mostly to the South Indian States like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh or in the west in Maharashtra.

Dr Singh said that this is keeping in line with the priority to increase India’s nuclear capacity. He said, a number of path-breaking decisions were taken in the last over 8 years. The Minister added that a bulk approval of installation of 10 nuclear reactors has been given a nod by the central government.