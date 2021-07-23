DRDO successfully flight-tests New Generation Akash Missile
Govt to set up Central University of Ladakh

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Centre has made two big announcements for Ladakh region. Cabinet approvals for Central University and establishment of an integrated multi-purpose infrastructure development corporation for Ladakh, would be milestones for Ladakh development.

PM Modi in a tweet said, Centre’s approval for a central university and an integrated multi-purpose infrastructure development corporation for Ladakh will ensure all-round development of UT and provide a range of opportunities to the dynamic youth there. Speaking on the Centre’s decision, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R.K. Mathur said, 750 crore rupees Central University will be established in Khaltsi in Leh. This would influence the over all educational institutions in the region and boost women education.

Similarly, he said, establishment of integrated multi- purpose corporation for Ladakh would help in employment generation and socio-economic develóment and will result in inclusive and integrated development of the UT of Ladakh.

Home Minister Amit Shah said, the university in Ladakh will provide world-class education facilities to the youth of Ladakh, while I&B Minister Anurag Thakur said central university would reduce the imbalances in the education sector and provide quality higher education for the students of Ladakh.

