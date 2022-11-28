FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     28 Nov 2022 10:39:40      انڈین آواز

Govt to set up BOPs in sensitive areas across Meghalaya: Meghalaya CM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Government convened a meeting with all political parties, MLAs, and political leaders following the Mukroh incident where six people were killed out of which five were from the State last week on 22nd November.

Addressing the meeting at Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the Government will set up Border Outposts (BOPs) in sensitive areas across the State.

He further stated that setting up of BOPs will ensure the safety and security of the people and the State Cabinet will sit tomorrow to finalise the list of BOPs that will be set up in sensitive areas and to ensure they are supported by the required manpower and infrastructure to function.

The Chief Minister further said actions will be taken as per law against the individuals who tried to vandalize Civil Hospital Shillong and added that such acts of violence are unacceptable. The CM appealed to all political leaders to work together to ensure normalcy returns and no further violence occurs in the State.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

US: Ex-Congwoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard joins Fox News

AMN / WEB DESK Former Hawaii congresswoman of Indian origin Tulsi Gabbard has joined Fox News as a paid con ...

DIGIPUB India condemns Delhi police action on The Wire editors

The Wire, its founder Siddharth Varadarajan, its founder editors Sidharth Bhatia and MK Venu and its deputy ed ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Telangana to have first Integrated Rocket Facility of country by Skyroot Aerospace

WEB DESK Telangana will have the first Integrated Rocket Design, Manufacturing, and Testing Facility of the ...

ISRO launches PSLV-C54 rocket carrying earth observation satellite Oceansat & 8 nano satellites

AMN / WEB DESK India's PSLV C 54 was launched from Sathish Dhawan Space Centre Sriharikota at 11.56 am toda ...

@Powered By: Logicsart