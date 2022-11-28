Govt to set up BOPs in sensitive areas across Meghalaya: Meghalaya CM

AMN

Government convened a meeting with all political parties, MLAs, and political leaders following the Mukroh incident where six people were killed out of which five were from the State last week on 22nd November.

Addressing the meeting at Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma stated that the Government will set up Border Outposts (BOPs) in sensitive areas across the State.

He further stated that setting up of BOPs will ensure the safety and security of the people and the State Cabinet will sit tomorrow to finalise the list of BOPs that will be set up in sensitive areas and to ensure they are supported by the required manpower and infrastructure to function.

The Chief Minister further said actions will be taken as per law against the individuals who tried to vandalize Civil Hospital Shillong and added that such acts of violence are unacceptable. The CM appealed to all political leaders to work together to ensure normalcy returns and no further violence occurs in the State.