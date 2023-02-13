इंडियन आवाज़     13 Feb 2023 06:14:06      انڈین آواز
Govt to set up Bima Sugam portal to address existing protection gap across general insurance business: FM in LS

The government has said that it proposes to set up a Bima Sugam portal to address the existing protection gap across life, health and general insurance businesses in the country.

Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha today, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has informed that the portal will be an insurance market infrastructure, where insurers, distribution networks and the policy holders would virtually meet across a seamless digital platform.

She said the portal is expected to improve accessibility and ease of insurance purchase to policyholders.

his will also serve as a readymade digital platform for insurers and distribution networks.

