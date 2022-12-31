Govt to roll out new integrated Food Security Scheme from 1st January 2023

General Managers of FCI to visit three ration shops every day during the first week to review and report

Sudhir Kumar / NEW DELHI

The Government of India will roll out new integrated Food Security Scheme from Jan 01 2023. As per the decision of Union Cabinet, the new Scheme will provide free food grains to over 81 crore beneficiaries under National Food Security Act, NFSA in 2023.

The Scheme will also ensure effective and uniform implementation of the Act. Free foodgrains will concurrently ensure uniform implementation of portability under One Nation One Ration Card across the country. Our Correspondent reports that the new scheme is aimed at bringing uniformity and clarity on food security under NFSA.

Under the scheme, Central Government will provide free foodgrains to all NFSA beneficiaries including Antyodaya Ann Yojana households and Priority Household persons. The foodgrains will be provided through the wide spread network of over five lakhs Fair Price Shops across the country. The Central Government will bear the food subsidy of more than two lakh crore rupees in one year. The decision will strengthen the provisions of NFSA, in terms of accessibility, affordability and availability of foodgrains for the poor.

Government of India has social & legal commitment to the people of the nation- a dignified life by ensuring them access to food and nutritional security through availability of adequate quantity of quality foodgrains. For fulfilling this commitment to the most vulnerable 67% of population i.e. 81.35 crore persons covered under NFSA, the cabinet decided to launch a new Central Sector scheme to fulfill the vision of One Nation – One Price – One Ration.

Under the scheme, Government of India will provide free foodgrains to all NFSA beneficiaries i.e. Antyodaya Ann Yojana (AAY) households & Priority Household (PHH) persons for the next one year through the wide spread network of 5.33 lakhs Fair Price Shops across the country. The decision will strengthen the provisions of NFSA, 2013 in terms of accessibility, affordability and availability of foodgrains for the poor.

The new integrated scheme will subsume two current food subsidy schemes of the Department of Food and Public Distribution- a) Food Subsidy to FCI for NFSA, and b) Food Subsidy for decentralized procurement states, dealing with procurement, allocation and delivery of free foodgrains to the states under NFSA.

Free foodgrains will concurrently ensure uniform implementation of portability under One Nation One Ration Card (ONORC) across the country and will further strengthen this choice-based platform. Central Government will bear the food subsidy of more than Rs. 2 Lakh crore for the year 2023. The new scheme is aimed at bringing uniformity and clarity on food security under NFSA at beneficiary level.

To implement the decision in the field,