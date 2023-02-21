इंडियन आवाज़     21 Feb 2023 09:12:47      انڈین آواز
Govt to release of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat from FCI for open market to ease price of grain

Published On:

Staff Reporter

The Centre has announced the release of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat from the Food Corporation of India in the open market for sale through E-auction. The reduction in reserve price along with the additional offloading of 20 lakh tonnes of wheat will collectively help in reducing the market price of wheat and wheat products for consumers.

Earlier, the Committee of Ministers under the chairmanship of Home Minister Amit Shah had decided to release 30 lakh tonnes of wheat for sale through E-auction to flour mills, private traders, buyers and manufacturers of wheat products. The Consumer Affairs Ministry said, so far, 50 lakh tonnes of wheat have been decided to offload under Open Market Sale Scheme- 2023. The Ministry said, after the announcement of the Open Market Sale Scheme Policy 2023, the prices of wheat and atta have come down.

