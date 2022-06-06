Govt to pay medical claim of retired officials up to Rs 500 without scrutiny

AMN

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said the government has taken decision to pay the medical claim of retired officials up to Rs 500 without scrutiny. Inaugurating the new office of Additional Director CGHS in Patna on Sunday Mr. Mandaviya said officers have been instructed to hold panchayat at district and block level to listen and solve problems of CGHS beneficiaries.

On this occasion the minister said that health facilities and care have become accessible and affordable to the general public under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi. Mr. Mandaviya said Critical Care Hospital block will be set up at Patna AIIMS and ICU and CCU will be of 150 beds.