Govt to make India Trans Fat free by 2022: Health Minister

WEB DESK

Health Minister Dr Harsh today said that the aim of the government is to make India Trans Fat free by 2022, a year ahead of target set by World Health Organization .

Chairing the event on World Food Day organized by FSSAI, Dr Harsh Vardhan said, due to the unprecedented challenges faced by the world on account of the Covid pandemic, there has been a renewed focus on food, nutrition, health, immunity and sustainability. He said, focus this year is on elimination of Trans Fats from the food supply chain.

The Minister said, Trans Fat, a food toxin present in Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils, baked and fried foods, is a major contributor to the rise in non-communicable diseases in India.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan stated that Trans Fat is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases. He said eliminating cardiovascular diseases risk factor is especially relevant during COVID-19 as people with this disease are predisposed to have serious conditions having an impact on mortality.