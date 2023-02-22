Govt to launch OTT platform for Prasar Bharati

AMN

The Government has emphasised on launching an Over-the-Top (OTT) platform for Prasar Bharati this year to increase its footprint in the rapidly changing broadcasting industry.

It also aims to take FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with more auctions for new FM radio stations this year. Speaking at the Broadcast Engineering Society (BES) Expo 2023 in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra informed that the FM radio stations only cover 60 per cent of the country.

He said that the government will also conduct trials of direct-to-mobile television broadcasts this year. Mr Chandra added that efforts have also been made by the government to reach Left-wing extremism, border and strategic areas.

Highlighting the status of community radio stations in the country, Information and Broadcasting said that as many as 50 community radio stations were set up the last year.