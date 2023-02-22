इंडियन आवाज़     22 Feb 2023 05:06:10      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt to launch OTT platform for Prasar Bharati

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

The Government has emphasised on launching an Over-the-Top (OTT) platform for Prasar Bharati this year to increase its footprint in the rapidly changing broadcasting industry.

It also aims to take FM radio to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with more auctions for new FM radio stations this year. Speaking at the Broadcast Engineering Society (BES) Expo 2023 in New Delhi, Information and Broadcasting Ministry Secretary Apurva Chandra informed that the FM radio stations only cover 60 per cent of the country.

He said that the government will also conduct trials of direct-to-mobile television broadcasts this year. Mr Chandra added that efforts have also been made by the government to reach Left-wing extremism, border and strategic areas.

Highlighting the status of community radio stations in the country, Information and Broadcasting said that as many as 50 community radio stations were set up the last year.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

یوکرین پر روسی حملے میں ہوئی ہلاکتوں پر انسانی حقوق چیف کو افسوس

یوکرین پر روس کے حملے کو ایک سال مکمل ہونے پر انسانی حقوق سے م ...

اترپردیش میں براڈگیج ریل نیٹ ورک کی 100 فیصد برق کاری مکمل ہوگئی ہے

اترپردیش میں براڈ گیج ریل نیٹ ورک کی 100 فیصد برق کاریمکمل کرل ...

ناگالینڈ میں اور میگھالیہ میں چناو مہم اپنے شباب پر ہے

ناگالینڈ میں ریاست بھر میں چناومہم اپنے شباب پر ہے، کیونکہسر ...

MARQUEE

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

PM flags off World’s Longest River Cruise, Ganga Vilas

"India has great potential in waterways transport" MV Ganga Vilas began its journey from Varanasi and to tr ...

MEDIA

I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says Govt

AMN / WEB DESKAn income Tax Department survey on BBC has revealed that despite substantial consumption of cont ...

BBC reacts to income tax ‘survey’ at Delhi, Mumbai offices: ‘We hope to have…’

Opposition parties slam govt over IT survey AMN / WEB DESK The BBC News said on Tuesday said that it ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Serum Institute to establish centre of excellence for Infectious Diseases & Pandemic Preparedness in Hyderabad

AMN Serum Institute of India has announced the establishment of a Dr. Cyrus Poonawalla Centre of Excellence ...

Govt to set up north India’s first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village in Haryana

AMN / WEB DESK The government is going to set up north India's first nuclear plant at Gorakhpur village of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart