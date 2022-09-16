FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2022 08:56:23      انڈین آواز

Govt to join hands with 8 IITs to promote R&D of chemicals with low global warming potential: Bhupendra Yadav

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Mr. Bhupendra Yadav today said that India is playing a proactive role in the phase-out of production and consumption of Ozone Depleting Substances. Addressing an event organized to observe the 28th World Ozone Day in Mumbai, Mr. Yadav said the world is facing a climate crisis because of wasteful use of energy. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of LIFE, i.e. Lifestyle for Environment, the minister said citizens must be mindful of consumption and utilization of resources. He added that due to various sustainable development measures, India will achieve its net zero target by 2070.

Mr. Yadav further informed that his ministry will soon be joining hands with eight IITs to promote research and development of chemicals with low global warming potential, including blends.

These can be used as alternatives to substances controlled under the Montreal Protocol. As a party to the Montreal Protocol since June 1992, India has been successfully phasing out ozone-depleting substances, in line with the phase-out schedule of the Protocol.

Meanwhile, also present on the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged citizens to be aware of their consumption of resources.

He said reducing the usage of refrigerators and ACs while increasing the use of public transport can go a long way in helping the cause. Mr. Shinde further said that increasing the use of renewable sources of energy can also aid in the fight against climate change.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Durand Cup; Bengaluru FC in final as Hyderabad undone by own goal

Harpal  Singh Bedi  An own goal at the half-hour mark by defender Odei Onaindia Zabala, enabled B ...

Football: Heirok  School, Manipur beat Jharkhand’s Barway School to win 61st Subroto Cup U-14 title

Harpal Singh Bedi New Delhi, 15 September : Heirok Higher Secondary, Imphal, overpowered spirited Barw ...

Simon Katich named head coach, Hashim Amla batting coach as MI Cape Town announces coaching team 

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi, 15th September  MI Cape Town  on Thursday named  Sim ...

خبرنامہ

آئی ا ٓئی ٹی داخلہ امتحانات میں رحمانی30 کے طلبہ و طالبات کی شاندار کامیابی

مسلسل ففٹی پلس ریزلٹ کو 100 پلس میں بدلنے کے لیے رحمانی 30 کا نی ...

ایمازون ہندوستان میں پاکستانی ‘روح افزا’کی فروخت بند کرے، دہلی ہائی کورٹ

جاوید اختر دہلی ہائی کورٹ نے ایمازون کو پاکستان میں تیارکر ...

پاکستان میں سیلاب: اقوامِ متحدہ نے 16 کروڑ ڈالر ہنگامی امداد کی اپیل کر دی

WEB DESK اقوامِ متحدہ نے پاکستان میں سیلاب کی تباہ کاریوں سے نم ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart