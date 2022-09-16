Govt to join hands with 8 IITs to promote R&D of chemicals with low global warming potential: Bhupendra Yadav

AMN

Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Mr. Bhupendra Yadav today said that India is playing a proactive role in the phase-out of production and consumption of Ozone Depleting Substances. Addressing an event organized to observe the 28th World Ozone Day in Mumbai, Mr. Yadav said the world is facing a climate crisis because of wasteful use of energy. Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mantra of LIFE, i.e. Lifestyle for Environment, the minister said citizens must be mindful of consumption and utilization of resources. He added that due to various sustainable development measures, India will achieve its net zero target by 2070.

Mr. Yadav further informed that his ministry will soon be joining hands with eight IITs to promote research and development of chemicals with low global warming potential, including blends.

These can be used as alternatives to substances controlled under the Montreal Protocol. As a party to the Montreal Protocol since June 1992, India has been successfully phasing out ozone-depleting substances, in line with the phase-out schedule of the Protocol.

Meanwhile, also present on the occasion, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde urged citizens to be aware of their consumption of resources.

He said reducing the usage of refrigerators and ACs while increasing the use of public transport can go a long way in helping the cause. Mr. Shinde further said that increasing the use of renewable sources of energy can also aid in the fight against climate change.