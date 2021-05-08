Govt to induct 8 lakh AYUSH professionals for clinical management of COVID-19

AMN / WEB DESK

Government has issued advisory for induction of trained AYUSH human resources for clinical management of COVID-19. Ayush Ministry said that a pool of eight lakh qualified AYUSH professionals will become available for COVID- 19 duties. The decision to deploy AYUSH professionals to the frontlines of the COVID-19 war is in continuation of decisions taken a few days back to boost availability of medical personnel to fight COVID-19.

The Ministry said, AYUSH doctors are institutionally qualified professionals, well-trained in various aspects of medical care. It said, the All-India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi which functions as a COVID-19 Care Centre, are efficiently managing Covid-19 cases at present. The Ministry will support States and Union Territories in the development and conversion of AYUSH hospitals to COVID appropriate facilities. This will add 50 thousand beds, 750 AYUSH hospitals and 86 clinical facilities to the Covid-19 infrastructure.

Considering the current situation in the wake of resurgence of COVID-19, the State and UT Governments have been advised to reach out to all qualified AYUSH practitioners and persuade them to join the Covid – 19 workforces in this hour of need. The services of these AYUSH doctors can be utilized in the management of COVID- 19 at appropriate levels. The deployment of AYUSH physicians, Post Graduate students and interns in clinical set ups for Covid management may be done under the supervision of medical doctors and specialists.

The Ministry said, all such professionals who complete a minimum 100 days of COVID-19 duty will be given the Prime Minister’s Distinguished COVID-19 National Service Samman from the Government of India.