Govt to improve amenities at 1275 railway stations under Amrit Bharat Station scheme

BISHESHWAR MISHRA / NEW DELHI

Railway Ministry has identified 1275 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme for development of Railway stations. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha yesterday. He said, this scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.



It involves preparation of Master Plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, waiting halls, toilets, free Wi-Fi, better passenger information systems and executive lounges. The scheme also envisages improvement of building, integrating the station with both sides of the city, multimodal integration, amenities for Divyangjans and creation of city centres at the station in the long term.