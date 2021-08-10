Govt to implement Deep Ocean Mission at budget of Rs 4077 crore in five years

Staff Reporter

The Earth Sciences Ministry will implement Deep Ocean Mission at a total budget of 4077 crore rupees in the five years. This information was given by Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr. Jitendra Singh in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha today.

Dr. Singh said, preliminary estimates indicate that 380 million metric tonnes of polymetallic nodules comprising Copper, Nickel, Cobalt and Manganese are available in Central Indian Ocean Basin. The estimated value of these metals is about 110 billion US dollars. He said, the polymetallic sulphides are expected to contain rare earth minerals including gold and silver. The Minister said, private institutions will be included for development of technologies for the mission to explore possibilities of mining in the ocean.

Replying to another query, the Minister said, the government is exploring the possibility of Hydrogen Fuel Cells for the future of the country.