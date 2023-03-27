इंडियन आवाज़     27 Mar 2023 04:58:40      انڈین آواز
Govt to hold review meeting with States amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Sudhir Kumar

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting with States’ health secretaries and senior officers through video conferencing, to review the preparedness for COVID-19. This high-level review meeting comes in the backdrop of a spike in Influenza and Covid-19 cases in the country in the past weeks.

Recently the Union Health Secretary and ICMR Directorate General Dr. Rajiv Bahl issued a letter to the States and Union Territories chief secretaries and Senior Health Officers regarding keeping a close watch on the evolving causes of diseases related to influenza virus.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 and Influenza situation in the country. During the meeting, he assessed the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign, emergence of new Covid-19 variants and Influenza types and their public health implications for the country

خبرنامہ


’من کی بات‘ کے 99ویں ایپی سوڈ میں وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

میرے پیارے ہم وطنو، ’من کی بات‘ میں آپ سبھی کا ایک بار پھر بہ ...

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو لوک سبھا کی رکنیت سے نا اہل قرار دیا گیا

کانگریس لیڈر راہل گاندھی کو گجرات کی ایک عدالت کے ذریعے مجرم ...

معاشی سست روی کارکنوں کو ’غیر معیاری‘ کام کرنے پر مجبور کر سکتی ہے

اس سال اچھی اور بہتر اجرتوں والی نوکریاں ڈھونڈنا مشکل ہو سکت ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Chhattisgarh makes Law for Protection of Media Persons

By Andalib Akhter “Chhattisgarh Media Personnel Security Bill – 2023” has become a law after being pa ...

Free Unani Medical Camp at Press Club of India

PCI President praises Unani system’s contribution in India’s healthcare. The aim of the All India Unani ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches LVM 3 -M3 rocket with 36 satellites from Sriharikota

AMN / WEB DESK India's LVM 3 -M3 satellite with 36 satellites of the One Web India - 2 mission took off fro ...

Telecom is not a mode of power, but a mission to empower: PM Modi

A Akhter Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that telecom technology for India is not a mode of power, ...

