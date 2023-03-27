Govt to hold review meeting with States amid rise in Covid-19 cases

Sudhir Kumar

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan will hold a meeting with States’ health secretaries and senior officers through video conferencing, to review the preparedness for COVID-19. This high-level review meeting comes in the backdrop of a spike in Influenza and Covid-19 cases in the country in the past weeks.

Recently the Union Health Secretary and ICMR Directorate General Dr. Rajiv Bahl issued a letter to the States and Union Territories chief secretaries and Senior Health Officers regarding keeping a close watch on the evolving causes of diseases related to influenza virus.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also chaired a high-level meeting to assess the Covid-19 and Influenza situation in the country. During the meeting, he assessed the preparedness of health infrastructure and logistics, status of the vaccination campaign, emergence of new Covid-19 variants and Influenza types and their public health implications for the country