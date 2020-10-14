Govt to extend subsidy of 50 % on transportation of fruits & vegetables

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ministry of Food Processing Industries has agreed to extend a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains, under ‘Operation Greens – TOP to Total.’ The Ministry will initially provide ten crore rupees to operate the scheme, which will be deposited with South Central Railway.

Once this corpus has been utilized, Indian Railways will provide a Utilization Certificate to Ministry of Food Processing Industries and the Ministry will provide additional funds to Railways. Ministry of Railways has asked Zonal Railways to extend a subsidy of 50 per cent on transportation of notified fruits and vegetables through Kisan Rail trains – with immediate effect.