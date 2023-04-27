इंडियन आवाज़     27 Apr 2023 12:57:19      انڈین آواز
Govt to establish 157 new nursing colleges at arcos India

Published On:

Staff Reporter

The Union government has approved the establishment of 157 new government nursing colleges at a cost of 1570 crores in co-location with existing medical colleges in the country. The decision was taken a the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Wednesday.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that an amount of 10 crore rupees will be provided for setting up each nursing college. He said, the demand for BSc nursing has risen globally including within India and the opening of new nursing colleges will help cater to the rising demand. He said, these nursing colleges will be established in the next 24 months

خبرنامہ

بھارتی معیشت کی صورتحال دوسرے ملکوں کے مقابلے میں بہتر ہے: نرملا سیتارمن

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہا ہے کہ سرکار کے صحیح نظریہ کی و ...

موسمیاتی تبدیلیوں سے لوگوں کی زندگیوں اور معاش پر بڑھتا خطرہ

عندلیب اختر اقوام متحدہ کی ایک تازہ ترین رپورٹ میں کہا گیا ...

ایلون مسک کا چیٹ جی پی ٹی کا متبادل لانے کا منصوبہ

ٹوئٹر کے مالک اور ارب پتی شخص ایلون مسک نے مصنوعی ذہانت (آرٹی ...

MARQUEE

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

Government opposes same-sex marriage plea in Supreme Court

says Indian family concept involves biological man and woman AMN / WEB DESK The Government of India ...

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

First in India Transgender Man Gives Birth to Baby in Kerala

Both the baby and Zahhad, who delivered the child, are doing well, Zahhad’s partner Ziya Paval said. However ...

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

The Journey of MV Ganga Vilas

Staff Reporter With Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagging off, the World’s Longest River Cruise-MV G ...

MEDIA

Government to prepare SOPs for safety and security of Journalists after Atiq murder

AMN/ WEB DESK The Union Government has decided to prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) for the saf ...

ED files case against BBC for suspected irregularities in foreign funding

WEB DESK The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today registered a case against the British Broadcasting Corporat ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO launches PSLV-C55 mission carrying two Singaporean satellites

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Space Research Organisations (ISRO) successfully launched the Polar Satellite Launch ...

Harmful content like betting, wagering will not be permitted on internet: Govt

Staff Writer Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, under amended IT rul ...

