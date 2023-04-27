Govt to establish 157 new nursing colleges at arcos India

Staff Reporter

The Union government has approved the establishment of 157 new government nursing colleges at a cost of 1570 crores in co-location with existing medical colleges in the country. The decision was taken a the meeting of Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi Wednesday.

Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that an amount of 10 crore rupees will be provided for setting up each nursing college. He said, the demand for BSc nursing has risen globally including within India and the opening of new nursing colleges will help cater to the rising demand. He said, these nursing colleges will be established in the next 24 months