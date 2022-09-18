Govt to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in village economy: PM

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is working continuously to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the village economy.

He said that it is the result of these efforts of the government that in today’s new India, from the Panchayat Bhawan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women power is waving.

PM Modi was addressing the Sashakt Narishakti Samarth Bharat, a conference of women of self-help groups, at Karahal in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

He informed that through ‘One District, One Product’ we are trying to provide local products of every district to the big markets. Through this we have helped in every way in empowering Self Help Groups in the last 8 years. Today more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign.

Referring to the government’s priorities of women empowerment, the Prime Minister said that it is our goal that at least one woman from every rural household should join this campaign.

The Prime Minister clearly said that in any sector in which the representation of women has increased, in that field, success in that work is automatically decided.

Giving the example of women’s contribution in the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said that women have led this campaign. The Prime Minister further added that in order to maintain the dignity of women, the government has made their lives easier by constructing more than 11 crore toilets in the country, giving gas connections to more than 9 crore Ujjwalas and providing water from tap to crores of families.