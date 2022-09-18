FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     18 Sep 2022 07:43:37      انڈین آواز

Govt to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in village economy: PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the government is working continuously to create new possibilities for women entrepreneurs in the village economy.

He said that it is the result of these efforts of the government that in today’s new India, from the Panchayat Bhawan to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the flag of women power is waving.

PM Modi was addressing the Sashakt Narishakti Samarth Bharat, a conference of women of self-help groups, at Karahal in Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

He informed that through ‘One District, One Product’ we are trying to provide local products of every district to the big markets. Through this we have helped in every way in empowering Self Help Groups in the last 8 years. Today more than 8 crore women across the country are associated with this campaign.

Referring to the government’s priorities of women empowerment, the Prime Minister said that it is our goal that at least one woman from every rural household should join this campaign.

The Prime Minister clearly said that in any sector in which the representation of women has increased, in that field, success in that work is automatically decided.

Giving the example of women’s contribution in the success of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, he said that women have led this campaign. The Prime Minister further added that in order to maintain the dignity of women, the government has made their lives easier by constructing more than 11 crore toilets in the country, giving gas connections to more than 9 crore Ujjwalas and providing water from tap to crores of families.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

 Shane Bond named Head Coach of MI Emirates 

Harpal Singh Bedi  Shane Bond on Saturday was appointed Head Coach for MI Emirates, in addition to his ...

World Wrestling Championships: Bajrang Punia loses in quarterfinals

AMN Commonwealth Games champion Bajrang Punia on Saturday lost his quarter-final bout to world number 32 Jo ...

Golf: Om Prakash Chouhan pips favourite Abhijit to win Jaipur Open

Harpal Singh Bedi Jaipur, 17 September; Mhow based Om Prakash Chouhan piped favourite Abhijit Singh Chadha ...

خبرنامہ

“خواتین صنعت میں قائدانہ کردار ادا کریں “

ملیحہ اختر صنعت اور کاروبار میں خواتین کی عدم شراکت داری پر ...

ہندوستان میں مسلمانوں کی آمدنی غیر مسلموں سے کم کیوں ہے؟

جاوید اخترسماجی امور کے حوالے سے سرگرم بین الاقوامی تنظیم آک ...

بینک مقامی زبان کو ترجیح دیں: وزیر خزانہ

وزیر خزانہ نے بینکوں سے کہا کہ وہ یقینی بنائیں کہ فرنٹ لائن ع ...

MARQUEE

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

@Powered By: Logicsart