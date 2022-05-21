FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt to commemorate 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy

Under the aegis of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM)”, the Ministry of Culture is commemorating the 250th birth anniversary of Raja Ram Mohan Roy from Monday till 22 May 2023.

The inaugural ceremony will take place at the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and at the Science City Auditorium, Kolkata.

Union Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) G. Kishan Reddy, and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar will be gracing the ceremony on Monday.

An iconic statue of Raja Ram Mohan Roy will be unveiled by the culture minister in virtual mode at the Raja Ram Mohan Roy Library Foundation, Kolkata.

Several other events will also be held at Salt Lake, Science City Auditorium, Kolkata. A seminar and quiz programme for children will also be organised. A multi-media presentation on various facets of the life of Raja Ram Mohan Roy will also be presented.

