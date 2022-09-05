Govt to bring new telecom bill soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter

Electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said the government will soon come out with new telecom bill.

He said, it will be uploaded on the website for suggestions within five to six days. Mr Vaishnaw said that the role of telecom in digital world is very very important today and tactically everything is consumed through the mobile phone.

Mr Vaishnaw stated this while launching the second batch of Cytrain Setu in New Delhi. The Cytrain Setu initiative is a part of Prime Minister’s Mission Karmayogi, in which Mr Narendra Modi has given target to all the Ministries to come up with innovative programs.

Mr Vaishnaw also informed that the government is also bringing a new version of the Data Protection Bill, and the Digital India Act. He added that the government is making the online world more accountable for what is published there.