इंडियन आवाज़     16 Feb 2023 08:00:21      انڈین آواز
Govt to bring changes in IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act, says HM Amit Shah

Published On: By

Staff Reporter

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said that the Government is going to bring changes to all three laws of the IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act. He said, all Acts will be modified with relevance in the present as well as the constitution of the country. Addressing the 76th Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police in New Delhi, he said the Government is focusing on strengthening the nation’s internal security.

Mr. Shah said, Delhi Police will emerge as a nation’s first police force to investigate crime with the involvement of forensic teams. He said, “We have launched a trial in Delhi Police and are going to make it mandatory for police personnel to visit the forensic team for every crime with a punishment of more than six years.   He stressed that it is the need of the hour to strengthen the country’s justice system through providing the forensic base.

Highlighting the importance of Forensic investigation, Mr. Shah said, it will play a pivotal role in the judiciary system in future.

Appreciating the Delhi Police efforts, Mr. Shah said that Delhi Police has changed its image not only in the country but also on a global level after unconditionally serving citizens during the COVID Pandemic.

Mr Shah also launched the online verification facility for passport applicants. It will help citizens to get a police verification certificate for their passport within five days. The Home Minister also conferred awards upon Delhi Police personnel at the event. The Home Minister also paid tribute to the martyrs. Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior police officials were also present at the event.

