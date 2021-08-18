India celebrates 75th year of Independence with patriotic fervour
Govt takes several steps to boost production of edible oils

Staff Reporter

The Union Cabinet today took several steps to boost the production of edible oils and reduce the dependence on import. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, the Cabinet took major decision to reduce import of Palm Oil and approved implementation of National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme.

He said, special focus will be laid on North East region and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. He said the financial outlay will be more than 11 thousand crore rupees.

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, the decision will boost the production of edible oils. He said, Centre is working with the States to increase the production of edible oils.

