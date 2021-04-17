India remembers Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Hockey Olympics: Indian Captains Manpreet, Rani confident of podium finish
Govt postpones CBSE Class 12 Board exams, Class 10th exam stands cancelled
US recommends ‘pause’ for Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine over clot reports
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     17 Apr 2021 03:39:33      انڈین آواز

Govt stresses on providing equity in access to Covid-19 vaccines to mitigate impact of pandemic

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

UNION Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harshvardhan has stressed on providing equity in access to Covid-19 vaccines to mitigate the impact of corona virus pandemic. He has urged the global community to collaborate in research and development and manufacturing of vaccines for speedy distribution to everyone across the world.

While virtually sharing his views at the Economic and Social Council special ministerial meeting on ‘A Vaccine for All’ topic, he said, the global community is facing challenges about the accessibility, affordability, availability and distribution of vaccines. He said, lack of global cooperation in distribution of Covid-19 vaccines will affect the vulnerable countries.

Urging on the need for better synergy and collaboration among nations, he said, various new strains of corona virus have developed and international support is required for genomics surveillance to track virus mutations. He stressed on the need for exchange of information in a timely manner to effectively deal with this new challenge.

Highlighting the country’s effort in dealing with Covid-19 pandemic, the Health Minister said, India has been at the forefront of the global fight against the pandemic. He said, two indigenous vaccines have been granted emergency use authorization and 20 vaccines candidates are under development. He said, the government is committed to provide vaccines to its citizens.

Terming the misinformation a big challenge, he said, vaccine hesitancy can be curtailed by providing scientific facts which will allay fears of the public. Dr. Harshvardhan said, India has made significant contributions in supplying vaccines to various vaccine alliances like GAVI and COVAX. He said, the country has supplied Covid-19 vaccines to over 80 countries to provide better access to vaccines.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Hockey; India beat Argentina 4-2 end the tour on winning note

Buenos Aires , 14 April : India ended their tour of Argentina on a memorable note, winning the fourth and ...

Pakistan Skipper Babar Azam replaces Virat Kohli as World No-1 batsman

WEB DESK In the International Cricket Council's (ICC) rankings for ODI batsmen, Pakistan Captain Babar Azam ...

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

By Andalib Akhter A farmer from Kota, Rajasthan has developed an innovative mango variety called ‘Sadabah ...

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

WEB DESK After 132 years of glorious service to the nation, curtains were drawn on Military Farms. These Fa ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz