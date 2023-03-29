इंडियन आवाज़     30 Mar 2023 01:25:22      انڈین آواز
Govt steps up efforts to monitor stock disclosures of pulses

The government is also closely watching the stock position of other pulses in the domestic market to take necessary preemptive measures in the event of unwarranted price rise in the coming months, an official statement said.

The Government has stepped up its efforts to monitor stock disclosures of pulses by millers, stockists, traders and importers to ensure that prices of Tur are normalised. Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Rohit Kumar Singh has directed major pulses importers to ensure that all stocks available with them are declared in a transparent manner regularly.

They were also advised not to hold back any stock which may disrupt the availability of pulses in the domestic market. The Department is also planning to hold interaction with all stakeholders across the value chain to ensure the availability and affordability of pulses for consumers.

The Pulses Associations and importers have assured wholehearted cooperation in disclosing the stocks in a transparent manner.

The Committee under the Chairmanship of Additional Secretary Nidhi Khare today took a meeting with all the States and Union Territories. During the meeting, States and UTs were requested to explore all the sources to increase the number of registered entities in the Stock Declaration Portal including FSSAI licensees, Agricultural Produce Market Committee registered traders and GST Registered traders of pulse.

