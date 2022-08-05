FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     05 Aug 2022 01:27:34      انڈین آواز

Govt sets target of increasing Natural Gas in primary energy mix by 15% by 2030

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Government has set a target of increasing Natural Gas in the primary energy mix by 15 per cent by 2030. Replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Rameshwar Teli said, at present, the use of Natural Gas is only 6.3 percent.

To increase the Natural Gas usage, Mr. Teli said initiatives like the expansion of National Gas Grid to 33 thousand 500 kilometers, expansion of City Gas Distribution network, setting up of Liquefied Natural Gas terminals and allocation of domestic gas to CNG for transport and PNG for domestic purposes are taken.

He said, by the end of May this year a total of Four thousand 531 CNG stations have been established by the authorised entities.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Chess Olympiad: India A, India C to clash in the 7th round

Harpal Singh Bedi India A and I, will lock horns in a crucial seventh-round match in the open section at th ...

CWG Men’s Hockey: Harmanpreet scores hat trick as India down Wales 4-1 to make it to semis

Harpal Singh BediRiding on drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh's hat trick, India downed Wales 4-1 to move into the ...

CWG India: Six Boxing medals assured,  Harmanpreet takes hockey team in semi finals 

Harpal Singh Bedi Boxers assured India six medals,  in hockey drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh scored a ha ...

خبرنامہ

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکہ اور چین کے درمیان پھر تلخ کلامی

تائیوان کے معاملے پر امریکی اور چینی رہنماؤں کے مابین دو گھن ...

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...

MARQUEE

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

Free entry for visitors at all protected monuments from 5th to 15th August

AMN / NEW DELHI Government has made free entry for the visitors and tourists to all its protected monuments ...

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

@Powered By: Logicsart