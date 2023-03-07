इंडियन आवाज़     07 Mar 2023 10:57:26      انڈین آواز
Govt sets a target to increase number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000

AMN

Union Minister for Employment and Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav said under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, more than 9,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened across the country to make health facilities accessible to all people.

Addressing the gathering on the Jan Aushdhi Diwas 2023, organized in Dwarka, Delhi on Tuesday, the Minister said medicines are available at these centers at low prices, due to which the public is getting relief from the burden of expensive medicines.

He said along with this, keeping in view the convenience of women, the availability of sanitary pads at cheap rates is also being ensured by the government at these Jan Aushadhi Kendras.

Mr Yadav added that the Modi government is working on a target of increasing the number of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to 10,000 in the country by the end of the year.

