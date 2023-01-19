इंडियन आवाज़     19 Jan 2023 11:10:13      انڈین آواز
Govt seeks explanation from WFI within 72 hours over allegations made by wrestlers

The Sports ministry said, “if WFI fails to furnish the reply within the next 72 hours, the Ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation in terms of the provisions of the National Sports Development Code, 2011.”

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Union Sports Ministry has sought an explanation from the Wrestling Federation of India, WFI, over the allegations made by some wrestlers. The Ministry has taken cognizance of the protest by wrestlers in New Delhi on Wednesday and their serious charges of sexual harassment of women wrestlers by the WFI President and coaches as well as mismanagement in functioning of the federation.

According to a statement, it has directed the WFI to furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations. The Ministry added that it has taken a very serious view of the matter since it pertains to the well-being of athletes. It also stated that if the WFI fails to furnish the reply within the given period, the Ministry will proceed to initiate action against the federation. Further, the Women National Wrestling Coaching camp which was due to start in Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence in Lucknow on 18th of this month has been cancelled.

WFI boss Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh denied allegations of sexual harassment

LUCKNOW CAMP CANCELLED

Meanwhile, the statement also said the upcoming national camp for women in Lucknow has been cancelled. The camp was set to begin from January 18 with as many as 41 wrestlers and 13 coaches.

“The Women National Wrestling Coaching camp, which was due to start in Sports Authority of India’s National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) in Lucknow from January 18, 2023 with 41 wrestlers and 13 coaches and support staff, has been cancelled.

